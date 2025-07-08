Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,289.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,041.22. Netflix has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

