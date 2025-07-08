Investment Partners LTD. Has $10.29 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

