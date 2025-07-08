49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $438.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.