Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,859 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $8,223,890. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.63. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.