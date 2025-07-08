Best Medical Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Mustang Bio, Hims & Hers Health, AbbVie, Walmart, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of healthcare products and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical devices and diagnostics. These equities give investors exposure to the financial performance of the healthcare sector and are influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, and shifts in healthcare policy. They can offer opportunities for growth tied to advances in medicine and public health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,322,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.02. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $12.48 on Monday, reaching $768.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.26.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. 266,386,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,824. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $47.07. 19,116,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,455,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $187.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,431. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $12.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.08. 1,335,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39.

