Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

