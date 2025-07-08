Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

