Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $229,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. 365,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,680. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

