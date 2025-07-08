NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $652.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

