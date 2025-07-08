AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.