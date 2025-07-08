Partners in Financial Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Partners in Financial Planning decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

