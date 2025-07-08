Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food and household items that a grocery retailer keeps on hand for sale. They include perishable goods such as produce, meat and dairy, as well as nonperishables like canned foods, dry goods and cleaning supplies. Effective management of grocery stocks ensures products remain fresh, waste is minimized and customer demand is met. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. 23,149,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,158,155. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.68. 3,000,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,740. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $406.11 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.84.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $990.54. 1,208,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,811. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $439.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $981.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

