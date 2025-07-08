Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Aurelius Family Office LLC

Aurelius Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $575.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.