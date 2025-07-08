Investment Partners LTD. Buys 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.35 and its 200 day moving average is $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

