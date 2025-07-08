375 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.8%

GS stock opened at $710.58 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

