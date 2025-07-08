iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.3% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $76,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,009,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

