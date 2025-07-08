Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

