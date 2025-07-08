Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.