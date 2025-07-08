Trek Financial LLC Buys 40,395 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 5,202,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,601,887. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.