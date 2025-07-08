Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,905,812,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after purchasing an additional 455,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $422.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

