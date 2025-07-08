OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

