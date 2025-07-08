49 Wealth Management LLC Has $961,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.33 and its 200-day moving average is $534.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.