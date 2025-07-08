Bank Hapoalim BM Has $909,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.