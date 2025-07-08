McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.49 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

