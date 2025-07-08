Trek Financial LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.67. 1,962,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,424,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.