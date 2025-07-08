M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,275 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

