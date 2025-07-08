iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IVE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $196.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.