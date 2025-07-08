CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in CocaCola by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

