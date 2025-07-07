Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $96.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

