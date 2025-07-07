Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.