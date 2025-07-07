Barclays Begins Coverage on Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

VOYG stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

