MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,183,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,798 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $25.06.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.34 and a 200 day moving average of $454.37.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 1,809.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN makes up about 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.