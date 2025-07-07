Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $304.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

