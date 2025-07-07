179 Shares in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4,430.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $513.77 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,571 shares of company stock worth $115,469,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

