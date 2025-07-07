Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

