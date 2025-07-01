Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stock Holdings Raised by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

INFL opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,828.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

