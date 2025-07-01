Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 6.6% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

