Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Sells 55,735 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 55,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $385,128.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,220,287 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,183.17. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.39%. Research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,728,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,080,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 241,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

