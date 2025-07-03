RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

