Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,012,000 after buying an additional 1,383,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,543,000 after acquiring an additional 734,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,642,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,732,000 after purchasing an additional 825,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,146,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

