Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertiv by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

