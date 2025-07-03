Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Acquires C$333,330.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,330.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850,000.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.64. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.

