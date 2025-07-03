New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lennox International worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after purchasing an additional 317,937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 69,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,041,000 after buying an additional 356,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $602.28 on Thursday. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $682.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,655.10. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.31.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

