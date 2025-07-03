Insider Selling: GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Sells 9,692 Shares of Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $503,984.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 492,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,952. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GRAIL Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $47.56 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.80 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 1,464.53%. Research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

