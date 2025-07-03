Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

