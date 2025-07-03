Best Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

Marathon Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve bitcoin—such as mining operations, exchange platforms, hardware manufacturers or firms holding significant bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and industry growth without owning the cryptocurrency itself. Unlike direct bitcoin ownership, these stocks carry both the risks of the underlying crypto market and the corporate factors that affect any listed company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. 17,789,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,043,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,735,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.81. 12,073,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,168. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 6.33.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $10.97. 12,789,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,889,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 4.24. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

