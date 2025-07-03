Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,618,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total value of $634,865.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,373.22. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,098.42. This represents a 55.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $159.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

