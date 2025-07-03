Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Kush Parmar Sells 25,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Kush Parmar sold 25,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,422.70. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kush Parmar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Kush Parmar sold 75,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $518,250.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.