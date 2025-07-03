Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $192,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,680.70. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,030 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $194,313.90.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $186,457.28.
- On Thursday, April 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $121,707.84.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56.
Life360 Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of LIF stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Life360 by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 2,816.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Life360 by 1,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
