Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $192,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,680.70. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,030 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $194,313.90.
  • On Friday, May 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $186,457.28.
  • On Thursday, April 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $121,707.84.
  • On Thursday, April 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56.

Life360 Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LIF stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Report on Life360

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Life360 by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 2,816.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Life360 by 1,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.