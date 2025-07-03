The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Clorox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.